Mira Kapoor Asks 'guess Who Clicked This', Fans Exclaim 'Misha'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor engages with her fans and followers with quirky posts on social media platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared an adorable picture of herself through her official Instagram handle. It features her posing gracefully for the capture. Here is everything about Mira Kapoor’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform that you need to check out right away. Read on:

Mira Kapoor shares adorable photo on social media

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself through her official handle on September 24, 2020, Thursday. She has donned a white outfit featuring floral prints in vivid colours. Mira Kapoor has kept her look simple with minimal accessories. She has opted for pearl studs to match with the attire.

For a rounded off look, Mira Kapoor has opted for minimal makeup. She is looking elegant in side-swept hair and a graceful smile on her face. She had also shared a mirror selfie in the same outfit in her Instagram stories and also in one of her recent posts..

In the caption accompanying her post, Kapoor has urged her fans to answer a question. She asked, “Guess who clicked this”. To give a hint, she dropped an emoticon of a little girl’s face with two ponytails. Check out Mira Kapoor’s latest post on the photo-sharing platform.

Comments on Mira Kapoor's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram post, Mira Kapoor garnered more than 86, 700 likes and over 570 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses to the picture. Many among them tried guessing the right answer for her question in the caption.

While some mentioned Shahid Kapoor, most of her audience wrote Misha in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, various people applauded the actor’s looks and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-shaped smileys, fire, hugs, sparkle, and thumbs-up, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Mira Kapoor’s photo that you must check out.

