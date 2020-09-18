Mira Kapoor All Set To 'get Moving' In Her Twinkling Avatar, Check Out Her Post

Mira Kapoor recently posted a glowing picture of herself on her Instagram handle. Her fans showered tons of love on her post and complimented her on her natural beauty while some of her fans filled her comment section with all hearts and fire emoticons. Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Mira Kapoor‘s Instagram post all about sparkles

Mira Kapoor has been pretty active on her social media handle. She keeps sharing beautiful glimpses of her life. Her entire Instagram is filled with her cute selfies and quality moments spent with her family and friends. Her recent picture is a twinkling selfie of her pouting with a snazzy wink. The star wife took to her Instagram to share her carefree look. Her fans didn’t miss out on flooding her comment section with sweet compliments and flying kisses. She captioned her selfie “Get Moving” while through her hashtag she asked her baby hair to go away. She looked stunning in a simple grey t-shirt and tied up hair with a no-makeup look.

Followers of Mira Kapoor are already huge fans of her gym looks and love her fitness too. She keeps sharing her food pictures and gives her fans a glimpse of her healthy diet. Recently she shared a photo on her Instagram where she mentioned in the hashtag how her cheat day had gone clean. Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram.

She shared a picture of her salad and mentioned how she likes eating warming food that nourish her stomach, spleen and gut and keeps all doshas in balance. She added that home-cooked Indian food is inherently a balanced plate but once in a while she digs into a bowl of salad and relishes it the way a kid in a pizza place. She named her first bowl of salad as “Clean-out-the-fridge” and mentioned that it consisted of fresh salad leaves, grated carrot, bell peppers and added how she likes it crisp and fresh. For the second one, she added that it was a classic Caprese salad with mozzarella, cherry and sundried tomatoes, olives with her favourite greens along with salt and pepper. Mira Kapoor is a true foodie who keeps sharing pictures of what she loves eating. Here’s another one from Mira Kapoor’s photos where she shared a clip of a feast with her family.

