Mira Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Girl Gang, Her 'SK' Tattoo Steals The Show

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her girl gang, reminiscing fun Holi celebrations. In the caption, Mira Kapoor wrote, "Missing the girls, Americanos and eye candy." However, what stole the show was Mira Kapoor's tattoo on her neck which read, "SK", which probably hints Shahid Kappor, painted in red, along with a heart. As soon as Mira Kapoor shared the picture on Instagram, fans quickly noticed the tattoo and gushed to comment about it. While one user said, "Tattoo," followed with a fire emoticon, many also dropped hearts on the post.

Here's Mira Kapoor's throwback pic:

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and revealed that she does not like mangoes and also stated that they are overrated. In the text post shared by Mira, she wrote, "Safedas are better than Alphansos". She followed this by writing, "let the Mango wars begin" and also used a mango emoji in her post. In the caption of the post, Mira wrote, "My favourite is still Langda. #minority? #itsanorthindianthing". Fans in huge numbers reacted to it by dropping their thoughts and preferences. It looked like Mira Kapoor planned to engage her fans in a fun activity amid the lockdown.

Also Read | Mira Kapoor’s Latest Post A Dig At Celebs Taking The ‘Guess The Gibberish' Challenge?

Mira Kapoor also posted a throwback birthday picture from the time when she celebrated it in hospital. In the pic, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed with a glorious smile, while husband Shahid Kapoor planting a kiss on her cheek. Not to miss the beautifully baked customised cake that's placed right in front of her.

Also Read |Mira Kapoor gives shout out to little kids everywhere who have braved the lockdown

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared an extremely amusing video of himself. In it, the Jersey actor can be seen trying on some filters, while he says, "It's time for quarantine, so much fun." Kapoor is seen talking in a bizarre, yet fun way. And in the end, not to miss how Shahid unleashes the 'Laughing Goddess' in him, as he shrieks in a crazy manner. We can hear Mira Kapoor's voice in the backdrop, which hints she is busy having a conversation, while Shahid indulges in fun activities. As a part of his caption, he wrote, "Entering quarantine phase 4 be like.. Mira Kapoor can’t deal no more with me."

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Shares Throwback Post Showing Off His Ripped Physique; See Pic

Also Read | Mira Kapoor's Throwback Birthday Picture As She Wishes To 'call Fashion Police'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.