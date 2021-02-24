Mira Kapoor Looks Radiant In Her 'golden Hour' Pics; Fans Call Her 'Miss Sunshine'

Mira Kapoor recently added a bunch of her stunning photos in which she flaunted a warm summer coloured attire with a natural glow on her face. Her fans couldn’t help but rush to the comments section to praise how ‘beautiful’ and ‘lovely’ she looked in her photos. Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram and see what she posted for her fans.

Mira Kapoor's Golden Hour

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some of her sizzling pictures wearing a beautiful yellow-coloured saree. In the first photo, she can be seen throwing the most adorable smile with her hand wide open flaunting her saree with a V neck blouse. She kept her make-up simple and elegant and enhanced her traditional look by applying sindoor to her forehead. In the caption, she added ‘Golden Hour’ in all her posts showcasing her look in this saree.

In one of Mira Kapoor’s photos, she shared a zoomed picture to depict her stunning neckline with her beautiful pearl pendant with an embedded moon and star on it. In another one from Mira Kapoor’s photos, she can be seen in a sun-kissed look with her back tattoo partially visible.

In the next ones, she added a few more pictures depicting a classy potli to pair with her saree and even gave a mesmerizing glimpse of her tattoo to all her fans.

The moment Mira Kapoor posted these stunning photos, she left all of them utterly delighted. In a short while, many of her fans added tons of compliments in all her latest photos expressing their love and admiration. Many of them stated in the comments on how one can look so beautiful the way she looks while many others stated how stunning she looked in her vibrant saree.

Also Read Mira Kapoor Reveals Her 'crush' On Insta Story, And It's Not Shahid Kapoor

Also Read Shahid Kapoor's Annoying Habit, Favourite Family Member — A Peek Into Mira's AMA Session

Some of the fans even took to Mira Kapoor’s Instagram and addressed her as ‘Miss Sunshine’ while some others addressed her as the queen of natural beauty. Let’s have a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her latest photos.

Also Read Mira Kapoor Reveals Annoying Habit Of Shahid, Who Wins An Argument Between Them & More!

Also Read Mira Kapoor Reveals How She Lost Her Pregnancy Weight, Shares Diet Tips

Image Source- Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.