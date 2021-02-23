Mira Kapoor Reveals How She Lost Her Pregnancy Weight, Shares Diet Tips

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has gained a massive following on social media since they got married in 2015. The couple became parents in 2016 to a girl, Misha, and two years later with a boy, Zain. On Monday, February 22, during an "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram, Mira answered a fan's query about how she lost all her pregnancy weight. Here's what she had to say!

Credit: Mira Rajput Kapoor via Instagram

Mira Kapoor shares pregnancy weight shedding tips to fans

When a fan asked Mira Kapoor on her Instagram's "Ask Me Anything" session about how she lost postpartum pregnancy weight, she replied by saying, "I get asked this question. It was slow it did take time. But the most important thing is eating right, the correct portion, and working out. Nothing replaces it.” Earlier on her Instagram stories, Mira also shared her frustration dealing with post-pregnancy hair damage and said, “Crazy hair fall! I thought I was the only one. But it’s hormonal and settles down on its own within 6 months. I regularly oiled my hair with a mix of oils to nourish them anyway.”

Mira Kapoor responds to fans queries on Instagram

Mira Kapoor also shared some other interesting tidbits of her life with fans on Instagram. One fan curiously asked her what was "one annoying habit of Shahid Kapoor", to which she replied that he makes "a zillion typos" and she had to figure out what Shahid was trying to say on some occasions. She also revealed that her crush is the popular cricket player, Ab DeVilliers, and her favourite Netflix show is Schitt's Creek.

When asked what was her favourite go-to snack, she said, "Poha". A fan was curious to know where she got the mark on her forehead. Mira replied saying that she hit the corner of the bed while jumping when she was just three years old. When asked about her favourite family member, Mira replied it was her father. She also revealed that she has been planning to learn Spanish for a long time, but was unable to make any commitments.

Mira Rajput Kapoor with Shahid Kapoor

On February 19, Mira Kapoor Rajput shared an endearing picture with her spouse Shahid Kapoor. She posted a picture of the couple and their shadow reflection on the ground, where Mira is seen resting her head on Shahid's shoulder. Along with the picture, Shahid Kapoor's wife had written, "Warm fuzzy feeling." Here's a look!

