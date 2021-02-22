Shahid Kapoor's Annoying Habit, Favourite Family Member — A Peek Into Mira's AMA Session

Quick links:
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. The 26-year-old is quite active on her Instagram account as she treats her fans and followers with day to day uploads about her life, skincare and more. On Monday, February 22, 2021, in a series of stories she spilt the beans on some of her favourites which includes food, holiday destinations, shows and movies to watch.
Also Read: Mira Kapoor Shares 15-minute DIY Face Pack Ingredients, Calls It 'Quick Fix Glow'
Mira Kapoor has shared it all on her Instagram stories in a Questions and Answers session on Monday, February 22. In multiple stories that she shared; Mira revealed a bunch of her favourite things. Take a look at the questions that Shahid Kapoor's wife has answered.
Also Read: Mira Kapoor Feels 'warm And Fuzzy', Shares Picture With Husband Shahid Kapoor
Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Mira Kapoor Shares Unmissable Throwback Photo With Bestie
Also Read: Mira Kapoor Dreams About A Perfect Bikini Body; Compares It To Avocados
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.