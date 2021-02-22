Shahid Kapoor's Annoying Habit, Favourite Family Member — A Peek Into Mira's AMA Session

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. The 26-year-old is quite active on her Instagram account as she treats her fans and followers with day to day uploads about her life, skincare and more. On Monday, February 22, 2021, in a series of stories she spilt the beans on some of her favourites which includes food, holiday destinations, shows and movies to watch.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Shares 15-minute DIY Face Pack Ingredients, Calls It 'Quick Fix Glow'

Mira Kapoor conducts Ask Me Anything session

Mira Kapoor has shared it all on her Instagram stories in a Questions and Answers session on Monday, February 22. In multiple stories that she shared; Mira revealed a bunch of her favourite things. Take a look at the questions that Shahid Kapoor's wife has answered.

Mira’s got-to nail paint – She revealed her most used nail paint colour is nude.

Her all-time favourite snack is Poha, and she can have it for any meal be it lunch, dinner or breakfast.

Kapoor’s favourite holiday destination is Mykonos.

Mira’s favourite Netflix show is Schitt’s Creek.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Feels 'warm And Fuzzy', Shares Picture With Husband Shahid Kapoor

A fan asked her how she got a mark on her forehead, to which Mira replied that she was once jumping on her bed as a kid, fell down and banged her head on the bed’s corner resulting in the mark.

Followed by this, a fan asked her who is her favourite family member to which she said that although she loves everyone, her dad is her favourite member and ended the video by saying, “I love you Dad”.

Mira also answered the question of whether she is a foodie and what is her favourite cheat meal, and she revealed that she is indeed a foodie and thoroughly enjoys food and also confessed that she loves dumpling from a particular Asian restaurant for her cheat meals.

Next up, a follower asked her which habit of Shahid annoys her the most, to which Mira replied that his texts have a lot of typos very often and although that irritates her she has now started understanding his typos and loves him irrespective of all his annoying habits.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Mira Kapoor Shares Unmissable Throwback Photo With Bestie

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Dreams About A Perfect Bikini Body; Compares It To Avocados

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.