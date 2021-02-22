Mira Kapoor Reveals Her 'crush' On Insta Story, And It's Not Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor revealed her crush on an Instagram 'Ask Anything' session. Unexpectedly, her answer was not her husband Shahid Kapoor. In the session, Mira disclosed that her crush is actually a cricketer. Who does Mira Kapoor have a crush on?

In the Q&A session, Mira Kapoor asked fans to ask her anything and she would answer it. While the session started with a fan asking her for her go-to nail paint colour, another asked her for her crush. To everyone's surprise, who would expect Mira Kapoor's husband Shahid Kapoor as her answer, she instead replied with the name AB de Villiers, the renowned South African cricketer. In Mira Kapoor's Instagram Story, she said she loved AB de Villiers. She also put a GIF of the cricketer in her story.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor: Couple Goals

Mira Kapoor's Instagram handle is full of adorable posts with Shahid Kapoor. In a recent picture, she posted a picture of their shadows standing close to each other cast on a sidewalk. She captioned the image saying "warm fuzzy feeling" with a kiss emoji. The picture garnered over 96,000 likes on the social media site. Take a look at the picture here:

On December 29, 2020, Mira posted a selfie with Shahid donning black outfits and smiling for the camera. She simply posted an 'I love you' for her husband. Shahid replied with "Ditto" to the image. Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter commented to the post saying "Awwwwwwwwwwwwww" and an innocent emoticon, while singer Kanika Kapoor sent a couple of heart-eyes and hearts emoticons.

In a similar picture, Shahid Kapoor posted a photo with his wife Mira Kapoor on December 25, 2020. He greeted fans with Christmas wishes on his post. The picture of the duo received over 11,00,000 likes. Shahid Kapoor's Instagram handle has a fan-following of more than 29 million followers.

In her Diwali post for 2020, Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor posed for the camera dressed in colour coordinated traditional Indian outfits. She wrote that she was grateful for her family in the caption, wishing her followers Diwali greetings. In the picture, she has a simple brownish nude lip colour with bold eyeliner and kajal decorating her eyes. Mira Kapoor has a total of 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

