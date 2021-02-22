Mira Kapoor Reveals Annoying Habit Of Shahid, Who Wins An Argument Between Them & More!

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram to share some interesting things about Shahid Kapoor and herself. She recently started an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram story. Her fans asked her a lot of interesting questions and one of them even asked about an annoying habit of Shahid Kapoor. While some other users asked about who wins an argument between them.

Also Read | Mira Kapoor Shares 15-minute DIY Face Pack Ingredients, Calls It 'Quick Fix Glow'

Also Read | Mira Kapoor Feels 'warm And Fuzzy', Shares Picture With Husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor reveals one annoying habit of Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor started an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram. When one of the users asked about one annoying habit of Shahid Kapoor, she said that he makes a zillion typos and she has to really figure out what Shahid says in some instances. Furthermore, she added that by now she understands everything that he says and she loves him. Another user asked her about who wins an argument between them, Mira Kapoor replied that obviously, she wins the argument.

Also Read | 'Taboo Topics Need To Be Addressed': Ayushmann Khaurrana On 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'

Mira Kapoor also answered some other interesting questions on the 'Ask Me Anything' session. She revealed that her crush is the popular cricket player, Ab DeVilliers, and her favourite Netflix show is Schitt's Creek. When another user asked what is her go-to snack, she replied that she loves Poha. After some time, another user asked her about how she got the mark on her forehead, Mira Kapoor revealed that she hit the corner of the bed while jumping when she was just three years old. When asked about her favourite family member, Mira Kapoor sweetly replied that she loves her father more than anyone else. Mira Kapoor also revealed that she wanted to learn Spanish for a very long time but she hasn't been able to fully commit to her wish.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Fumes On Exclusion From 'popularity' List, Claims 'India's Top Actress' Tag

Mira Kapoor's social media presence

Mira Kapoor is very active on Instagram. She shares all her daily life updates on the social media account and keeps her fans entertained. She also shares a lot of beauty tips on her Instagram. She recently shared a quick hack for skin glow on her Instagram account. Check it out below:

Image Credits: @mira.kapoor Instagram

Also Read | FKA Twigs Receives Support From Shia's Ex Margaret Qualley Through Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.