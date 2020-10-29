Mira Kapoor Pens A Message In Her Instagram Post; Read Her Quip On 'real Currency'

Mira Kapoor has always remained quite active on social media. Mira, the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and the mother of two children, is a fitness enthusiast who actively promotes health and well-being. There is yet another post on Mira Kapoor's Instagram with a message that only gives an insight into the importance of health and nature that she has. Have a look at it.

The real ‘health’ and ‘currency’ according to Mira Kapoor

In her last post on Instagram, Mira Kapoor has posted a photo of trees with a very interesting message. The caption of the post reads, “Money doesn’t grow on trees, but my currency does #healthiswealth”. In a very subtle message for her fans and followers, she has basically described nature and health as the real ‘currency’ and wealth for her; hereby giving yet another insight of her views on health and nature.

One can find many posts in Mira Kapoor’s Instagram promoting health and fitness as well. In this particular post, she has written in the caption, “I am a firm believer in the Indian way of health passed down through the generations in my family. So here I am having my daily cup of warm water with some Haldi, ginger and black pepper for Sarvagunn Sampann Goodness!” It reveals that she also is a firm believer in Ayurveda and using local Indic methods of maintaining health. She has always actively promoted food and health habits passed on in the Indian culture for generations.

Fans appreciate the message on Mira Kapoor’s Instagram comments

Her fans and followers, who are used to seeing such posts from Mira, appreciated the message that she had for them. In many of Mira Kapoor’s photos on Instagram, they have received such messages that creates awareness for health. Her followers were full of love and affection for this message in the comments section. This, however, was not the first time they’ve received such messages, and knowing how health-conscious Meera Kapoor is, this probably won’t be the last time either!

