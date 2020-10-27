Mira Kapoor Feels Overwhelmed As Shahid's 'Papa Obsessed Monsters' Give Her Attention

On October 26, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to the story session of her social media handle and shared a glimpse of a gift she received from her son Zain. Sharing her response to Zayn's gift, Mira wrote a hilarious caption, in which she revealed that her kids, Misha and Zain, are "Papa obsessed". The snap shared on Mira Kapoor's Instagram story saw a red-flower on Mira's palm and a small text above it read, "Gift from Z". On the other hand, the caption of the story post read, "Is today Mother's Day? Cause I' me getting a lot of attention from the otherwise papa-obsessed monsters". Scroll down to take a look.

A few minutes later, Mira shared another picture of her on the media feed of the photo-sharing app. Giving the context of her no-makeup picture, Mira gave the picture courtesy to her four-year-old daughter as she wrote, "Mama! Look!" / I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs ! #missyclicks". So far, the post has managed to receive more than 160k double-taps; and is still counting.

A peek into Mira Kapoor's Instagram

From celebrating the birthdays of her kids to sharing some mouth-watering recipes; the mother-of-two has often given glimpses of her life via the photo-sharing platform. Her feed features numerous selfies and self-portraits along with a couple of pictures of her little munchkins. In one of her recent posts, Mira Kapoor wore a white and red maxi dress with a jacket co-ord set from Punit Batra's latest collection.

On the other side, coming to the professional front of Shahid Kapoor, he will be next seen in a sports-drama Jersey. The upcoming flick will chronicle the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who will decide to return to the field in his late 30s. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is directing the Hindi version as well.

