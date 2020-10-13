Mira Kapoor Makes Her Mom's Favourite Childhood Sindhi Breakfast, Says 'Always A Foodie'

On October 12, Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that she prepared her mother’s version of her favourite childhood Sindhi breakfast. Mira posted a pic that gave a glimpse of how the dish looked like. Sharing the photo, Kapoor wrote, 'I’m as Sindhi as my Sel Bread'.

More so, Mira also gave away some details about the dish. 'It’s taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions,' she wrote. Mira then stated that her maternal house food is nothing without tomatoes.

She wrote, 'We can have it with just about anything. So call me a half this or half that but my stomach is definitely full'. She further asked, 'Do you have a childhood favourite family recipe?' and went on to all herself as 'always a foodie'. Take a look at the post below.

Mira Kapoor: 'I’m as Sindhi as my Sel Bread'

As soon as her post was up, netizens rushed to comment on it. A user requested Mira to try sel bread with coriander paste. 'Being a Sindhi myself..eternal sel bread lover..do try sel bread in coriander paste .the authentic original sel bread ..sel= coriander paste,' read her tweet. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta was quick to notice Mira Kapoor's Instagram post. She wrote, 'I always see your posts right after a meal & then work up an appetite all over again'.

Mira Kapoor recently posted her first IGTV video and revealed some secrets behind her flawless skin. In the video, Mira Kapoor opined that people tend to buy a lot of products but that is no good if it only ends up staying in the cupboard. She advised people to read the ingredients properly before buying a product and make sure to use less of it.

Mira Kapoor also stated that she herself does not use a lot of products and added that she keeps switching from one product to another when she is running out of it. Speaking about her 'self-pampering' sessions, Mira exclaimed that it usually happens in the night. Mira then spoke about the quick mask that she uses. Take a look at the clip below.

