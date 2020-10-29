Mira Kapoor Shares In-house Papped Picture In Her 'worst OOTD', Fans Call Her 'Beautiful'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is quite an active social media user. She often posts about her children and her life events in general on social media. She recently got papped by the paparazzi in her house and shared that they caught her in her worst outfit of the day. Check out Mira Kapoor's inhouse papped picture below:

Mira Kapoor shares her papped picture on Instagram

Mira Kapoor's Instagram got a new picture clicked by her "inhouse paparazzi" Misha Kapoor. The star wife shared it on Instagram and wrote that her daughter caught her in her worst outfit for the day. Mira Kapoor was dressed in a floral print loose kurta and matching printed lose pyjamas. She seemed to have woken up and was sitting at the breakfast table when her daughter caught the moment. Mira Kapoor looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look and she posed with her hand resting on a chair.

Many of Mira Kapoor's fans on Instagram left adorable comments for her under her picture. One Instagram user praised Mira Kapoor and wrote that she was the definition of beauty. One Instagram user also wrote that she had a very adorable photographer at home. Many fans also left comments like 'beautiful' and 'cute' under Mira Kapoor's picture. Another Instagram user called her 'lovely' also mentioning that she had a very cute pap in her house.

Mira Kapoor has been spending time with her family amid the Pandemic. From sharing mouth-watering recipes to sharing pictures from her children's birthday party celebration, she has been sharing about it on Instagram. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently prepping for his film Jersey. The sports drama film is an adaptation of a Telugu film with the same name. The film stars Mrunal Thakur along with Shahid Kapoor and an ensemble cast.

