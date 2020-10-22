Mira Kapoor Shares Stunning Selfie As She Heads Out, Says 'Chin Up Girls'

On Wednesday night, Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a stunning selfie of herself as she headed out in the city. Mira pulled off a pretty pink top and applied minimal makeup. More so, she left her hair naturally open. Sharing the photo, she wrote, 'Chin up girls, you got this,' followed by a flower emoticon.

In no time, Mira Kapoor's Instagram post was flooded with comments. A user wrote, 'She is most beautiful in the world'. An amused fan penned, 'You look so pretty Mira'. Many simply complimented her look and dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on Mira Kapoor's post. Take a look below.

On October 12, Mira Kapoor shared that she prepared her mother’s version of her favourite childhood Sindhi breakfast. Mira posted a pic that gave a glimpse of how the dish looked like. Sharing the photo, Kapoor wrote, 'I’m as Sindhi as my Sel Bread'.

Mira also gave away some details about the dish. 'It’s taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions,' she wrote. Mira then stated that her maternal house food is nothing without tomatoes. She wrote, 'We can have it with just about anything. So call me a half this or half that but my stomach is definitely full'. She further asked, 'Do you have a childhood favourite family recipe?' and went on to all herself as 'always a foodie'.

Earlier, Mira posted an adorable portrait that featured her mother. The duo was dolled up in ethnic suits as they happily posed for the camera. Mira revealed that 'she grew up watching her mother cherish her wardrobe'. Her photo garnered comments from Anita Dongre, Kanika Kapoor, and others.

She time and again keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. Kapoor recently also posted her first IGTV video and revealed some secrets behind her flawless skin. In the video, Mira Kapoor spoke about the quick mask that she uses on a regular basis and shared many beauty tips with fans.

