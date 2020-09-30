Mira Kapoor's Planning For Zain's Quarantine Birthday Makes Fans Exclaim 'super Mom'

Mira Kapoor keeps sharing her experiences of being a mom on her Instagram handle. This time, she shared about how she managed to plan a quarantine birthday party for her son, Zain Kapoor. She shared beautiful glimpses of all the set up for the party and shared how the kids enjoyed at the party. She shared how her little boy was obsessed with anything that went vroom like trucks, bikes, so she created a similar theme packed party look. Take a look:

"Another quarantine birthday" post on Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira Kapoor shared how she planned a quarantine birthday party for her son with her fans through her Instagram handle. She mentioned how she had planned a birthday party for her daughter 10 days ago and was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one. She shared a few pictures to show how the theme-based party looked. Her caption mentioned how Zain loved trucks, bikes and especially JCB diggers so she created a theme full of all these things. She created a theme combining his love for vehicles and construction. She joked about the situation saying she also chose this theme as it was easier to widen the theme basket and she was in love with the tractor shaped napkins.

She later wrote in the caption that she used all the creativity she had to deck up the place and inflated a pool to keep the kids entertained through the day. She decked up the place with a trunk full of cars, her decoration box and cutest printables to make the whole theme come together. She also managed to get the backdrop online along with the pun-intended signboards, caution tapes and digger toothpicks, as per her caption.

Mira Kapoor also added that she forgot to click a picture of the returns which were her favourite go-to wrapping. She added how she reused the tassels from the last party and kept the theme colours to match the decor.

Mira later shared a smart solution and said that going for a solid coloured plate with theme napkins was better as she could use the leftover for another celebration with a different napkin. She stated that the kids were all famished and happily exhausted by the time the sun went down. She ended up by saying how ‘quick & easy’ it was. According to her, these were the two golden words that all mothers would know when it planning a birthday party.

Mira Kapoor’s fans wished her little boy and called her a super mom for planning such a great party. Take a look.

Image Source- Mira Kapoor's Instagram

