Mira Kapoor Shares Home-made Immunity Booster That 'spices Up Her Health'; See Pic

On Monday, August 10, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to her social media and shared her home-made ritual of immunity booster drink. Sharing the recipe of her daily cup of warm water, she also stated its benefits. In the picture, Mira Kapoor was seen preparing her cup of warm water. She wore a white shirt teamed with a pair of green denim.

READ | Mira Kapoor Reveals Who Is The “coolest Cat” In The Family, Wishes Sister On Her Birthday

Interestingly, Mira's caption read, "hat better way to #SpiceUpYourHealth than a home-made ritual to boost your immunity! / I am a firm believer in the Indian way of health passed down through the generations in my family. So here I am having my daily cup of warm water with some Haldi, ginger and black pepper for Sarvagunn Sampann Goodness (sic)". Scroll down to take a look at her recent Instagram post addressing home-made ritual for making an immunity booster.

Mira Kapoor's home-made ritual to boost immunity

Talking about the post, it managed to receive more than 75 likes within a few hours (and is still counting). On the other side, a section of her followers flooded the comments section with heart-emoticons. Meanwhile, an Instagram user agreed with her and wrote, "Yes so very true!!! Our age-old spices are the best medicines" while another asserted, "Well said, nothing is better than the Indian spices, Haldi specially".

READ | Mira Kapoor Shares She Did This Before Taking 'most Important Step' Of Her Life

READ | Do You Know Where Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs Are Quarantining Amid Lockdown?

A peek into Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Though Mira Kapoor is not an active social media user, her quirky posts have managed to grab the attention of the netizens. Mira keeps sharing different food items from her kitchen. Earlier in May, she baked a Nutella cake; however, the icing on the cake was what took away all the attention. Instead of going the usual way, Mira decided to incorporate the summer fruit as a topping. She added a mango flower made of several mango slices.

READ | This Day That Year July 14: Varun Dhawan On Kalank's Failure & Other Events That Made News

Apart from this, Mira Kapoor previously posted a throwback picture from her wedding day. In the picture posted, she can be seen speaking with her sisters with a bright smile on her face. In the caption for the post, Mira Kapoor wrote about how the bond shared by siblings is the bond for life. She has also called the group of girls a sister squad through the hashtags mentioned with the post. Mira Kapoor wished her fans a Happy Rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.