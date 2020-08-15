Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider' Ranks Top Ten In 40 Best Hamlet Films List By 'Literary Hub'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's 2014 film Haider is still considered to be one of his best performances of all time. The film was a modern-day Indian retelling of Shakespeare's renowned tragedy play, Hamlet. Haider reimagined the tragic story of Hamlet in the setting of the ongoing conflict at Kashmir. The Kashmiri conflict has been an ongoing issue for the government of India since the birth of the country. Recently, Shahid Kapoor's Haider made it into the list of the 40 best Hamlet movies of all time.

Shahid Kapoor's Haider ranks in the top 40 movies based on Shakespeare's Hamlet

The only Hamlet ranking brave enough to compare Kenneth Branagh to Billy Madison. https://t.co/PrHoIi9AXJ — Literary Hub (@lithub) August 11, 2020

Taking to social media, Literary Hub released their Hamlet movie ranking and claimed that it was the only list that was brave enough to compare Kenneth Branaugh to Billy Madison. The cover art for the list features multiple actors who played the role of Hamlet, including Shahid Kapoor in his Haider avatar. Haider wonderfully implemented the story of Hamlet into the 1995 insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts. It was also an adaptation of Basharat Peer's memoir, Curfewed Night.

In Literary Hub's top 40 Hamlet ranking, Shahid Kapoor's Haider even made it into the final top ten. He was ranked the seventh-best Hamlet of all time for his stellar performance in Haider. Andrew Scott's Hamlet ranked right below Haider in the eighth position, while Asta Nielsen's Hamlet: The Drama of Vengeance ranked right above Shahid Kapoor at number six.

Haider was the third Shakespearean film by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Vishal's first two Shakespearean films were 2003's Maqbool (based on Macbeth) and 2006's Omkara (based on Othello). Bhardwaj not only directed Haider but he also wrote down the dialogues and screenplay for the movie. In fact, the filmmaker even composed the music for the film.

Haider also received multiple awards at both national and international events. The movie was the first Indian made film to receive the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. Haider also won five National Film Awards in India. Besides Shahid Kapoor, Haider also starred Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in prominent roles.

