Mira Kapoor Shares A Cryptic Post That Appreciates 'everyone Who Does Their Own Research'

Mira Kapoor recently shared a symbolic quote on Instagram. The quote was about self researching and not blindly accepting information that is being fed to people. Mira Kapoor reshared the post that was made by on some other handle.

Mira Kapoor shares relatable quote for fans

Mira Kapoor recently shared a cryptic post on her official Instagram story. The first picture is about the present age and generation, where one gets so much information from multiple sources. The lines on the photo shared are actually popular on social media, with memers changing the graphic to convey their message. The meaningful lines read - Cheers to everyone who dies their own research. In the age of information, ignorance is a choice.

Mira Kapoor's appeal to stop complaining

In the second Instagram story put up, the celebrity put up a few lines on the pandemic situation and its effects on small businesses. The post spoke about how necessary it is to learn from things that did not work in one’s favour. Mira’s post also revealed the growth of small businesses and how important it was. Have a look at the post from Mira Rajput’s Instagram here.

Apart from this, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor in July celebrated five years of togetherness. The adorable couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, in the year 2015. On the special day of their fifth wedding anniversary, she took to Instagram and penned a long adorable note for her hubby.

She began the note by summing up their five years together and wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family.” Expressing her love for Shahid Kapoor, she added, “There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend”.

She further thanked him by writing, “Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you.” Concluding the beautiful caption on a hilarious note, Mira wrote in the end, “Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be ‘I am sorry’.”

(Image Credit: Mira Rajput Kapoor IG)

