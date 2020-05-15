Mira Rajput Raises An Important Question About Gender Equality; Asks Fans To Weigh-in

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to her Instagram stories to raise an important question about gender equality. Read more about her post here.

Mira Rajput Kapoor raises an important question about gender equality

On Thursday, the star wife took to her official Instagram account to raise a question regarding women equality. She wrote, “When a man raises his voice he’s “speaking passionately”. When a woman raises her voice she’s aggressive. Hmm really?? #repost #whodathunk #getoutofhere”. The story was followed by another one where Mira put up a poll, asking people to share their thoughts on her her previous story. The two options in the poll were “THATS MESSED UP” and “WELL YA OBVIOUSLY”.

Mira Rajput Kapoor has a considerable following on social media and she often uses this influence to talk about important subjects. It has been noticed that since the lockdown has been implemented, due to the global pandemic, the number of cases of domestic violence has been drastically increasing. Not just Mira, but many other female celebrities have been vocal and sharing their thoughts on the issue and supporting those who are suffering from it.

