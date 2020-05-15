FlashbackFriday: When Mira Rajput Made The 'puppy' Comment And Shahid Kapoor Defended Her

Shahid Kapoor married 21-year-old Mira Rajput in an intimate ceremony in July 2015. Just a year later the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha and in 2018 the couple welcomed their second child, son Zain. The couple has been inseparable since they got married and have managed to woo the audiences over with their adorable social media posts.

Mira Rajput’s controversy

Back in 2017, when Mira Rajput was pregnant for the first time, she made a few comments which did not sit well with the viewers. She was invited to a Women’s Day event in 2017 where she spoke about women empowerment and motherhood. In the event, she stated that she has had a hard pregnancy and that the nine months have been difficult for her. However, she added that she wants to hence spend all the time she has with her daughter.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife went to say that she has a lot of responsibilities on her plate and because she is young she has a lot of energy. She stated that she can hence finish all her responsibilities and in the future, she will have no responsibilities her way. Mira Rajput states that she can raise her daughter, be a good wife and would like to set her house the way she wants.

She clarified that by setting her house the way she wants means imbibing values and ideals. Mira Rajput said that she likes being a mother to her child and that she loves being at home.

Mira Rajput said that she doesn’t want to spend one hour with her daughter and rush off to work. What didn’t sit well with the audience was that she added that her daughter is not a puppy and that she wants to be there for her daughter as a mother and wants to see her grow up. she also added that the feeling cannot be quantified.

Mira Rajput’s puppy comments subjected her to a lot of flak from working mothers who claimed that the comment was insensitive. However, her husband actor Shahid Kapoor jumped in and defended her. He stated that his wife Mira Rajput was representing women who are rarely represented. The homemakers and the women who chose to stay home are rarely celebrated and Shahid Kapoor stated that Mira Rajput was just showing that side.

Shahid Kapoor also added that Mira was speaking from a very positive space. He said that he understands that people have a strong point of view and that they do get offended. However, Shahid Kapoor added that we live in a time where people get hurt by everything. He concluded by saying that some people gain importance by speaking against people who are important or are given importance.

