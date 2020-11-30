Mira Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Her Healthy Yet Exotic Looking 'New Age Thali'

Mira Kapoor has shared another intriguing and delicious meals on her Instagram story, last evening on November 29, 2020. Kapoor took to the photo-sharing platform to share a picture of her dinner, and wondered if it can be called the ‘New Age Thali’. However, what caught fans' attention was the healthiest of her meals which looked super scrumptious and exotic.

Mira Kapoor shares the ‘New Age Thali’

Mira Kapoor shared on her Instagram story yesterday on November 29, 2020, a picture of her exotic dinner plate. Her plate has Amaranth Khichdi, Roasted Veggies, a Spinach Avocado salad, Baked Tofu with a dollop of hummus. The question she has in her mind is if this is the ‘New age Thali’, as she has written atop it.

She often shares pictures and videos from her family dinners on her Instagram story and they all look super delish yet healthy. Mira’s feed also sees pictures of her with her family, from her garden and with husband Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor has been away from home for a while now as he is shooting for his upcoming cricket drama Jersey, and Mira shared pictures with him as he was home for Diwali. The two looked adorable in their coordinated black outfits.

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram post for her dad’s birthday

Mira took to her Instagram on November 25, to share a bunch of pictures with her dad as he celebrated his 62nd birthday. Along with the pictures, she penned down an adorable message for him in the caption. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the whole wide world. I love you Daddy! Always have, always will! The wind beneath my wings, helping me soar higher and higher, ever-encouraging, my shoulder to cry on, pillar of strength and truest friend. And even though the next-generation adores you times 6, we will always be you’re triple number 1’s. You make us the women we are today. Love you forever”.

