Mira Kapoor Shares Her Lunch Plans, With Selfies Of Her Soaking In The Winter Sun

Mira Kapoor has some interesting lunch plans that she shared on her Instagram on November 6, 2020. Kapoor has shared a couple of selfies as she is basking in the winter sun and mentioned what is for lunch today. Take a look at the post.
Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram today on November 6, 2020 to share selfies as she enjoys the winter sun and discloses that she is having saag for lunch. She is wearing a pink t-shirt in the picture, while she has one of her eyes closed in the first picture, the second picture sees the sun hitting her face and both eyes squished close. Her caption read – “Loving the winter sun. Going to eat some saag now bye.” The post has over 100k likes so far and a series of comments by her fan. The comments include appreciation for Kapoor’s skin to heart emojis. Have a look at the comments here.
Mira recently took to her Instagram on November 1 and shared a Boomerang of her winking. She wore a brown quilted high neck top, had her hair swept back with lined eyes and a nude lipcolor. For the caption, she just chose the wink eye emoji. Have a look at the post here.
Mira recently shared a picture in her night suit, as she mentioned that she has an in-house pap who clicks her 'worst outfits'. Kapoor was referring to her 4-year-old daughter Misha as she also added the hashtag #MissyClicks. Her caption read - “Mama! Look!” I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs!”
India is a cultural cornucopia — the traditions, it’s aesthetic, the food, design, its people and the cross section of them all. But, my India is different from your India. And while we find our cultural identity in the Indian collective consciousness, we are also trying to fit into the world at large - a global community. What makes our interpretations unique are the influences we had while growing up; I remember the smell of homemade achaar that engulfed the entire classroom when my friend would open her tiffin box, the memory of that Ritu’s sari my mom would pull out for a family wedding, the call of the candy floss man that would have us rush down to get the peacock shaped delight and even the thud of the tossed newspaper roll as it banged on the window waking me up on a saturday better than any alarm clock. And somewhere in between where the newspaper made way for text alerts, and the achaar paratha took backstage as the salad box became front and centre, India became Modern. Is that the same as Modern India? Join me on The India Edit, as we explore Modern India through the millennial eye. I’ll take you through my conversations with the pathbreakers and caretakers of our Indian heritage who have taken India to the world’s stage, keeping its soul intact. Till then, give a thought to what India means to you.
Mira is quite active on her Instagram as she shares various pictures from her time with family and home. Her feed features everything including baking sessions, family meals, OOTDs, and her home garden. Kapoor has recently also started an IGTV series called ‘The India Edit by Mira Kapoor’ wherein she explores Modern India with a millennial eye.
