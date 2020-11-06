Mira Kapoor Shares Her Lunch Plans, With Selfies Of Her Soaking In The Winter Sun

Mira Kapoor has some interesting lunch plans that she shared on her Instagram on November 6, 2020. Kapoor has shared a couple of selfies as she is basking in the winter sun and mentioned what is for lunch today. Take a look at the post.

Mira Kapoor’s Lunch Plans

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram today on November 6, 2020 to share selfies as she enjoys the winter sun and discloses that she is having saag for lunch. She is wearing a pink t-shirt in the picture, while she has one of her eyes closed in the first picture, the second picture sees the sun hitting her face and both eyes squished close. Her caption read – “Loving the winter sun. Going to eat some saag now bye.” The post has over 100k likes so far and a series of comments by her fan. The comments include appreciation for Kapoor’s skin to heart emojis. Have a look at the comments here.

Mira Kapoor’s Winky Boomerang

Mira recently took to her Instagram on November 1 and shared a Boomerang of her winking. She wore a brown quilted high neck top, had her hair swept back with lined eyes and a nude lipcolor. For the caption, she just chose the wink eye emoji. Have a look at the post here.

Mira Kapoor’s in-house pap

Mira recently shared a picture in her night suit, as she mentioned that she has an in-house pap who clicks her 'worst outfits'. Kapoor was referring to her 4-year-old daughter Misha as she also added the hashtag #MissyClicks. Her caption read - “Mama! Look!” I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs!”

Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira is quite active on her Instagram as she shares various pictures from her time with family and home. Her feed features everything including baking sessions, family meals, OOTDs, and her home garden. Kapoor has recently also started an IGTV series called ‘The India Edit by Mira Kapoor’ wherein she explores Modern India with a millennial eye.

