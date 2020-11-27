Mira Kapoor Shares The 'best Part About Working Out At Home' During Winter

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor has been engaging with her fans and followers through regular postings of stories with her husband and other family members. Recently, she took to social media and revealed the best part about working out at home during the winters via her official Instagram handle. Here is everything that you need to know about Mira Kapoor’s quirky picture on the photo-sharing platform. Check out:

Mira Kapoor shares the 'best part' about working out at home during winters

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself working out through the stories section of her official handle on November 26, 2020, Thursday. Shahid Kapoor’s wife posted a monochrome photo of her feet covered with dark-shaded fleece socks. It featured her standing on a Yoga mat while exercising at her home. Mira Kapoor explained the best part about working out at her place in the caption alongside the snap.

The star wife revealed that she could wear anything she wanted in the winter season while working out at home. Besides engaging with her fans and followers through a relatable scene, she expressed how her at-home gym outfit could be ‘absolutely ridiculous’. The monochrome picture showed her legs covered with socks and patterned leggings while working out at home during chilly weather as she stood on the yoga mat. Mira Kapoor was glad how people could wear anything exercising at their home.

Mira Kapoor calls her gym look 'absolutely ridiculous'

In the caption accompanying her Instagram story photo, she wrote, "Best part about working out at home is that you can look absolutely ridiculous. Moreover, Mira Kapoor used relevant hashtags to define temperature as 10 degrees, and her picture with ‘gym look’ and ‘fleece-lined socks’. Here is Mira Kapoor's Instagram photo on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away.

