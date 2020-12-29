Mira Kapoor Shares An Adorable Picture With Husband Shahid Kapoor; Fans React With 'woaah'

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor. She expressed her love for the actor through her caption. This post left ardent fans in awe. They blasted it with several comments and reactions. Take a look at Bollywood's Chocolaty Boy's pic with his lady love.

Mira Kapoor expresses her love for husband Shahid Kapoor

In the picture, Shahid was seen embracing his lady love Mira Kapoor as they both posed for a picture. The couple decided to twin for the picture as they both donned black attire. While Mira was all smiles, Shahid gave a slight smirk and teamed up his outfit with a pair of black sunglasses. Mira opted for a simple and sweet caption as she wrote, "I love you". Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's photos below.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Send Christmas Wishes; Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain Twin In White

The post garnered the attention of several fans and friends who were quick to comment on it. Among them was Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter who wrote a long, "Awwwwwwwwwwwww". Several fans too blasted it with comments and reactions. One of the fans wrote, "Oh my goodness", while another expressed, "King n queen", "Beautiful", "WE LOVE YOU BOTH". Some of the other reactions were, "Thank you for this", "Loads of love to you two and your two", "And we like your jodi lots of blessings to you ma'am", "And i love you both how can a couple be soooo cute", "My favourite couple forever". Take a look at some of the reactions.

Ishaan Khatter's reaction

Fans blast the post with praises for the couple

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor To Mark His Digital Debut With Director Duo Raj And DK's Next Web Venture?

The duo has become an icon of fairytale romance among fans. They share snippets of their life on Instagram and keep their fans entertained throughout. On Christmas day, Shahid shared a selfie with his wife and wished all his fans "Merry Christmas everyone." The couple was seen giving their best smiles as they posed for a selfie. Mira donned a velvet green outfit while Shahid kept it simple with a black hoodie. He styled it with a funky pair of sunglasses. Take a look at the post below.

Also Read: Mira Rajput Joins Shahid Kapoor In His Newly Discovered Fad Of Monochrome Pics, See Here

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Takes A Cheeky Dig At The Restrictions On The Number Of Guests In Weddings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.