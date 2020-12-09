Mira Kapoor Takes A Cheeky Dig At The Restrictions On The Number Of Guests In Weddings

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. She is known for her quirky captions to her posts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture from her wedding. In the caption of the picture, she made a cheeky remark at the current 50- persons-only rule for weddings. Read to know what she said.

Mira Kapoor’s cheeky dig

Mira Kapoor shared a picture from her wedding and took a cheeky dig at the current 50 persons only rule for weddings in the caption. In the caption, she said that 50 people had only attended her wedding and this was even before it became a rule. In the picture, Mira is seen sitting with mother Bela Rajput, relatives Noor Wadhwani and Priya Tulshan. They are all looking into the camera with a fake surprised expression on their face. Mira is looking absolutely stunning in a baby pink lehenga and heavy jewellery.

Mira’s post garnered over 45K likes within an hour of uploading. The caption to the post has amused her fans as well. Her fans and followers have heavily commented on the picture. Many have commented on the picture using the red heart and heart-eye emojis. One user has also commented ‘love’ on the post. See their reactions here:

Many of Shahid’s fans were heartbroken the day he tied the knot with Mira. They married in 2015. The two had an arranged marriage. The couple also has two beautiful children Misha and Zain. Mira Kapoor has opened up about her fun marriage on many shows as well.

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. She lets her fans know of her whereabouts through her social media posts. Mira Kapoor’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She shares a lot of photos of food on her Instagram. Her husband Shahid also frequently makes it to her Instagram feed.

Their adorable children also are seen to be enjoying in the videos shared by her. She also shares their gorgeous photos from photoshoots as well. From her Instagram posts, it is evident that she is an Ayurveda follower.

