Shahid Kapoor To Mark His Digital Debut With Director Duo Raj And DK's Next Web Venture?

Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., popularly known as Raj and DK are reportedly all set to kick off the shoot of their upcoming venture, which is said to be a thriller drama. After reports of Kollywood superstar Vijay Setupathi being roped in to play a lead role in the Raj And DK web series made headlines, Mid-Day recently reported that Shahid Kapoor will mark his digital debut with the Stree director duo's upcoming web actioner.

Raj and DK's upcoming web series to mark Shahid Kapoor's digital debut?

The filmmaker duo Raj and DK, known for directing films and web-series including Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Stree, The Family Man and the newly-released Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused, will reportedly commence the shoot of their upcoming web actioner, which remains untitled, in January next year.

After reportedly getting a nod from Tamil actor Vijay Setupathi for their next, a recent report by Mid-Day suggests that the highly-anticipated web series will also star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The upcoming Raj and DK directorial is said to mark the digital debut of the Kabir Singh actor.

A source told the online portal that the shooting of the web actioner will go on floors in Mumbai from the second week of January. It was also revealed that Shahid has allotted six months to shoot the thriller drama and the project is likely to be wrapped by June. Furthermore, the source shared that the 39-year-old will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes in the upcoming Raj and DK web series.

If the grapevines are to be believed, along with Mumbai, the web actioner will also be shot extensively in Goa. However, the makers are yet to finalise their leading lady for the thriller drama. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped the shoot of the much-awaited sports drama Jersey in Uttarakhand.

On December 14, 2020, Shahid announced wrapping the 47-day-shoot schedule of Jersey by penning a heartfelt note on Instagram. Sharing a picture of himself from a cricket stadium, he wrote, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of the shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes".

Take a look:

