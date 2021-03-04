Mira Kapoor Shares Beautiful Video Snippets From Her Best Friend's Wedding; Check It Out!

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video compilation of beautiful moments from her best friend's wedding. The 26-year-old shared short videos of her private life where she can be seen enjoying her best friend's wedding donning gorgeous traditional attires. From Haldi to the traditional wedding rituals, each moment was 'captured beautifully' according to Mira Kapoor's post.

Mira Kapoor's video of her Best friend's wedding

In the video compilation shared by Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira can be seen in exquisite lehengas and sarees to match the traditional wedding theme. Mira dances and laughs around with her friends as the ceremonies as captured by Dhanika Choksi. Mira simply captioned the video as 'My best friend's wedding' while crediting the photographer Dhanika Choksi for capturing all her moments at the wedding beautifully. Followers could not get enough of Mira Kapoor's video and glamorous attires as they filled her comment sections with praises and compliments.

Fans compliment Mira Rajput in the comments

Mira's followers were quick to flood the comment section with praises and compliments for the 26-year-old. One complimented Mira by writing that she is very pretty while several of her followers dropped heart emojis. Mira's best friend, Sejal Kumar also dropped a 'love you' in the comment section. Photographer Dhanika Choksi wrote 'thank you' to Mira with several heart emojis.

A look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Enjoying a following of 2.5 million, Mira constantly updates her followers with personal and professional moments of her life. From sharing selfies with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, to her fashion photoshoots, Mira enjoys posting snippets of her favourite moments. Recently, Mira took to Instagram to share pictures from her best friend's wedding where the actress flaunts her beautiful traditional attires and fun moments with her friends.

Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram post wishing her sister a "happy birthday" warmed the hearts of her followers. She shared a major throwback picture of her mother cradling an infant Mira in her arms while her sister smiled at the camera. Referring to her elder sister as 'mama no.2', Mira shared an adorable throwback picture along with a recent picture of the trio.

