Mira Kapoor's 'toasty Mood' Has Her Fans Showering Her With Heart Emojies

Mira Kapoor has always been quite active on her social media and her fans love it whenever she shares vibrant pictures of herself. She recently shared yet another one on social media that left her fans amazed over her natural beauty. Let’s take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram post and see what made her fans shower tons of kisses on her post.

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this cute picture of herself in which she can be seen winking in her selfie with a hint of sunshine illuminating her face. She can be seen wearing a white shirt with a classy brown sleeveless jacket. She can also be seen depicting her stunning gold pendants, one of which is of her initial while another one consists of a pearl with a star and moon made on it. In the caption, she stated that she was in a ‘toasty mood’.

Many of her fans reacted to her post with hearts and fire symbols the moment she posted her photo online. Some of the fans also took to Mira Kapoor’s Instagram and commented how cute she looked in her photo while many others complimented on how lovely her necklace was. Many others also stated how stunning and awesome she looked in her sun-kissed photos. Let’s have a look at Mira Kapoor’s photos and see how her fans showered love and compliments in the comments section.

Mira Kapoor’s photos

As Mira Kapoor’s photos leave all her fans stunned, she posted another one a while ago in which she can be seen posing in a classy look with a black and white striped umbrella. She can also be seen wearing an elegant pair of cool sunglasses and a black and white shirt. She paired it with an amazing lipstick shade and added a mesmerizing piece of necklace along with it. She kept her hair tightly tied in a bun and stated in the caption how gossip was the devil’s telephone so it is best to just hang up. Many of her fans, including her husband Shahid and other celebrities, took to the comment section and complimented her look. Shahid Kapoor commented how swish she was looking while others asked her to show them her full dress.

