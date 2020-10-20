Parth Samthaan Begins Shooting For Web Series 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu', Shares Glimpse

On Monday night, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram and announced that he had begun shooting for his upcoming Hero web series. Parth posted a selfie of himself that featured him with a mask on his face. He pulled off a casual red tee and added that he was all set for a night shoot. "#Hero shoot begins. Night shoot," Parth wrote on his Instagram story.

Parth begins shooting for Hero web series

In July 2020, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle and dropped an intriguing video to wish a speedy recovery to Parth Samthaan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Later, Ekta Kapoor announced that the filming of Parth Samthaan's digital debut project, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu had begun. Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, "Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan. ‘Kasauti...’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’!".

In the video, Parth Samthaan was seen in an all-new avatar altogether. He will play the role of a gangster, who calls himself- Hero. In the clip, there was a statement that read, "There are gangsters, there are dons, and then, there is a Hero". The video garnered a massive response as fans rushed to express excitement to watch Parth in a new role. More so, Parth's acting chops also received praises from Hina Khan, Varun Sood, Dalljeet Kaur, among many others.

There were no new updates on the web show as Parth was busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show starred Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and others. Now that the daily soap went off air on October 3, Parth went for a short get-away in Goa and after his return, began shooting for Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. Parth shared many glimpses from his trip on social media.

On October 16, he took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself in which he was seen lifting his weights in Goa. He sported a quirky vest and wore a pair of black shorts. Sharing the portrait, Parth wrote, "Progress takes place outside your comfort zone! Whereas me ??#gettingfit ..at least that’s a start."

