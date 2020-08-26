Reem Shaikh Clears The Air, Reassures Fans She Isn't Quitting 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'

Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Reem Shaikh has recently released a statement refuting the rumours that prevailed about her quitting the show. Issuing a clarification, the actor said that she would like to ‘clear the air’ and ‘reassure’ her fans that she intends to continue playing her role in Tujhse Hai Raabta, as reported by DNA. The character Kalyani is ‘extremely close’ her heart.

Reem Shaikh issues a clarification

The report stated that the show has a ‘gripping narrative’ which will soon unfold in Tujhe Hai Raabta’s upcoming plot. Commenting on the media speculations and reports that surfaced online, Reem Shaikh said that she recently had a discussion with the makers of the show regarding certain ‘creative aspects’.

However, every difference was ‘ironed out’ with ‘fruitful consensus’. The report also suggested that Reem Shaikh is ‘happy’ to witness the way her character Kalyani is ‘currently shaping up’ onscreen.

Reem Shaikh is waiting for her fans to watch several new twists in the narrative of the show. She keeps in mind the ‘sentiments’ of her fans who do not wish for her to quit Tujhse Hai Raabta. The actor explained that she respects her fans’ wishes and would continue working with the show. Reem said this the least she could do for her fans.

About 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'

The romantic television show, Tujhse Hai Raabta airs on Zee TV. Along with Reem Shaikh, it also stars Shehban Azim, Rajat Dahiya and Poorva Gokhale in prominent roles. The premise of the show revolves around the unspoken connection and bond that exists between people. The plot unveils a bitter-sweet relationship shared by a daughter and her stepmother.

They are forced to live together after a tragedy strikes, it explains the strong connection between Kalyani, Anupriya Moksh and Malhar. The show recently took a 5-year leap and is now showcasing Kalyani in a brand new avatar. The dynamics between the lead characters Malhar and Kalyani have changed completely.

