Mira Kapoor Gives Shout Out To Little Kids Everywhere Who Have Braved The Lockdown

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is one of the known celebrities on social media. Mira Kapoor also recently made headlines because of the hilarious meme she shared on social media that was related to the 'Guess The Gibberish' challenge on Instagram. She also shared another post recently that was related to coronavirus. Here are the details about the post.

Mira Kapoor's love for kids

Mira is seen spending some quality time with her kids during the lockdown. She recently posted an image on her Instagram where she shared her love for kids. Mira Kapoor stated that everyone is applauding everyone but what about children who have been staying indoors more than they have ever known in their lives. She said that their world has been turned upside down and they have been living a life they could not have imagined.

Mira Kapoor said that children love to play sports, being with their friends, going to school and that they have just not been doing that due to the Coronavirus lockdown. She furthermore said that adults have been talking about other people becoming unwell and about their deaths. These things are impacting the minds of children. She also wrote a big caption and said that these moments that every mother is spending with their kids during the lockdown are precious.

Mira Kapoor's message was loved by the audience. Being a mother, she has also posted many pictures of her kids on her Instagram profile. Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have a daughter and a son. Their daughter's name is Misha Kapoor and their son's name is Zain Kapoor.

