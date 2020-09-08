Shahid Kapoor & Mira's Sea-facing Juhu House Is Nothing Less Than Paradise; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the Hindi film fraternity. Whether they are on red carpets or jet-setting on a family vacation, the duo has, time and again, given major couple goals to their fans. All the pictures they share on social media, their seaside home in Juhu, Mumbai seems to be a dream house to many. It is an apt reflection of aesthetic interiors, sunshine and warm vibes.

Their stunning seaside house aptly reflects basic elements that are simple yet elegant. From the looks of the house, it appears that both Shahid and Mira have created a magical paradise for themselves which is full of love and life. The entire Kapoor family wakes up to witness the scenic sky and picturesque beach every day.

Shahid & Mira Kapoor’s Juhu house

Shahid & Mira’s house is filled with colourful art pieces, modernised furniture, fancy lights which makes it look more appealing. The walls of the house have several photos of the Kapoor family hanging on it. However, the best part of the house is the splendid front patio. The entire wooden patio is furnished with modernized outdoor couches and a short table for the family to enjoy to cool oceanic breeze.

The space outside is well set with wooden flooring and a green garden surrounded where their children are often seen playing jumping jacks and bonding with their elite parents. The modernised interiors give out apt subtle and earthy tones. A few pops of colour is also visible due to the classy closet and shelves placed all around the house. Ivory couches, glass center tables, marble stools add to the soothing view of their ethereal vibe.

What is next in store for Shahid Kapoor?

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen alongside Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. He will next feature in Gowtam Tinnanuri directed sports drama movie Jersey. The film is adapted from the Telugu-language movie of the same name. Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricketer, which was essayed by South star Nani in the original version. Apart from him, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will also essay prominent roles in this sports drama flick.

