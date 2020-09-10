Mira Kapoor Shares An Incident Of 'Time Travel' Through A Heart-melting Post; Read

Mira Kapoor's Instagram account is an interesting place to be. Through her various Instagram posts, Shahid Kapoor’s wife often shares about her life. She recently shared a post about time travel, on her Instagram account, related to a heart-melting real-life incident. Check out her adorable post below:

Mira Kapoor shares a thoughtful note on time travel

Mira Kapoor shared a screenshot of her video chat with her grandmother on Instagram. Along with the picture, Mira Kapoor shared the importance of time travel. She wrote that she travelled far in distance and memories by spending the most precious currency today, that is time. She wrote how time is both precious and priceless, further explaining how important it is to speak to our loved ones and to just pick up the phone and say Hello.

Mira Kapoor wrote that she spoke to her Grandmother and shared how her grandmother was excited while chatting with her. She also shared an incident about how her grandmother would tell her stories when she was a kid and called the moment priceless as her grandmother told stories to her great-grandchildren today.

In other news, Mira Kapoor spent her day giving a haircut to her daughter Misha Kapoor. She shared a picture of it on her Instagram story and shared how she turned her home into a salon. Mira Kapoor has been spending her time in lockdown with her entire family. She often shares about the dishes she cooks on her social media page and also shares about her daily activity on Instagram.

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor also ringed in the second birthday of their son Zain recently. Mira Kapoor shared about it on her Instagram account and revealed the various gifts Zain received on his birthday. Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor also share a daughter, Misha, together.

