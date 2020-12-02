Mira Kapoor Welcomes Winters With Excerpt Of William Wordsworth's Poem On Nature

On December 1, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures along with a brief caption, through which she welcomed winters. Interestingly, the pictures shared by Mira Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her garden, as it featured a couple of plants. Mira's caption opened with an excerpt of William Wordsworth's poem, which read, "Books! 'tis a dull and endless strife: / Come, hear the woodland linnet, / How sweet his music! on my life, / There's more of wisdom in it."

Her caption further read, "This is what I love about winter.. The tender warm sun, crisp air, wonderful produce and every excuse to be outdoors with the monsters in tow. They’ve learnt how to identify the various vegetables and flowers, different insects and are now watching the herbs they planted spring up between the hedges." In her brief caption, she also asserted that she believes that between online classes, flashcards and math toys, nothing teaches the children as gently as nature. Ending her caption on a good note, she added, "I promise I am working hard on the ant-stamping!". Scroll down to take a look at Mira Kapoor's recent post.

Within a couple of hours, Mira Kapoor's Instagram post about winter and nature has managed to garner more than 40k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from her 2.4M followers on the photo-sharing platform took to the comments section and flooded it with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, "Nice u r really very inspiring to all" while another added, "You're inspiration as a mother as well as woman".

A peek into Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Interestingly, Mira is an avid social media user as she keeps sharing pictures to give a glimpse of her life. From sharing Misha and Zain's pictures to sharing her recipes, Mira has always managed to keep her followers entertained. On the other hand, a few days back, she wrote a birthday post for her father, Vikramaditya Rajput. She wrote a heartwarming caption for her father along with a few pictures of him.

