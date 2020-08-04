Mira Kapoor's Throwback Wedding Picture Talks About Bond Shared By Sisters

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her wedding day. In the picture posted, she can be seen speaking with her sisters with a bright smile on her face while they walk briskly. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as it was posted on Raksha Bandhan and the simplicity in the picture is being highly appreciated.

Mira Kapoor’s wedding throwback

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with her sisters from her wedding day. In the picture posted, Mira Kapoor can be dressed in her pink wedding lehenga which has heavy and intricate work. She can be seen speaking with her sisters while she is all decked up for the big day. Her sisters are on her either sides while she is making her way through with a bright smile across her face.

In the caption for the post, Mira Kapoor has written about how the bond shared by siblings is the bond for life. She has also called the group of girls a sister squad through the hashtags mentioned with the post. Mira Kapoor has also wished her fans a happy Rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Have a look at the post made on Mira Kapoor’s Instagram here.

Her followers can be seen complimenting her look in the picture through the comments section of the post. They can also be seen speaking about how special and unique sisters can be. A few of her followers have also been eagerly waiting for pictures of Shahid Kapoor, and their two little children. Have a look at a few comments from the picture here.

Previously, Mira Kapoor had posted a picture from a relaxing session that occurred right before her wedding ceremony. In the picture posted, she can be seen all dressed up for an important wedding-related function while she sits back and has some me time. She can be seen using a foot massager which is helping her take care of herself.

Mira Kapoor has also given a tip to all the women who will be getting married in the near future. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how important it is to take care of one’s feet. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Mira Rajput Instagram

