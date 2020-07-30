Sonu Nigam Celebrates His 47th Birthday Today; Here Are His Best-known Songs

Sonu Nigam celebrates his 47th birthday today. The singer has a humongous list of discography after his three decades of music career. Take a look at some of his best selling hit songs and nostalgic tracks to celebrate his birthday today.

Sonu Nigam's songs:

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

The song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin is from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer movie titled Agneepath. The film was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer film of the same name.

Ab Mujhe Raat Din

Sonu Nigam's album titled Deewana had a special set of pop tracks that are amongst the evergreen pop Hindi songs of all times. The song was featured in his 1999 released album and has received 10 million views on Youtube.

Is Kadar Pyar Hai

Is Kadar Pyar Hai is a Sonu Nigam song that features model turned actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman. This song is also from Sonu Nigam's 1999 album titled Deewana.

Deewana Tera

The song Deewana Tera has 8 million views on YouTube.

Sandese Aate Hai

The song Sandese Aate Hai is crooned by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. The song is from the patriotic film titled Border which is considered to be one of the iconic films ever made in Indian cinema.

Aisa Deewana

The song Aisa Deewana is a Shahid Kapoor fan favourite song which is crooned by Sonu Nigam. The song is from the film titled Dil Maange More. The film featured Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Tulip Joshi, Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Tera Milna Pal Do Pal Ka

The song Tera Milna Pal Do Pal Ka is a slow but romantic number that featured actress Bipasha Basu in a music video. The song has a viewership of 19 million views on Youtube.

Sonu Nigam's birthday photos

Sonu Nigam shared a teaser of a new Indian music label called I Believe Music on the occasion of his birthday today. He credits the label to showcase excellence and contribute to the music industry in a broad vision.

According to a news portal, Sonu Nigam has been in Dubai for over three months now due to the lockdown. However, even after the news of Unlock 3 has been in effect, the singer expressed he has no plans of coming back. Sonu Nigam was clear that he will only return once things are a bit back to normal. Sonu Nigam has often treated his fans with some fun-filled concerts that he has been hosting live on Instagram. He has also begun documenting his day to day life as vlogs. The singer has called this time to be tedious but fulfilling.

Sonu Nigam's new songs

Sonu Nigam has sung songs in various languages like Odia, Manipuri, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and several other Indian languages. The singer has sung catchy songs like Bole Chudiyan and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and in the recent past, he lent his voice to the song Do Ka Chaar which a part of the Netflix film Chaman Bahar. He had released a peppy single alongside Meet Brothers titled Totta while his innovative international single track called Fire in the Sky garnered positive reviews from the listeners.

