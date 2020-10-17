Mira Nair Shows 'how To Mount A Bicycle' While Enacting Scene From 'A Suitable Boy'

Ace filmmaker Meera Nair who is known to break glass ceilings with her vision and knowledge on syncretic culture is all set to mesmerize fans with her upcoming web series A Suitable Boy. The film set in set in 1951, foresees several aspects of the society including the political, cultural, and social faultlines. Known to find perfection in her work, Mira treated fans with an amazing memory from the sets of the show where she can be seen enacting a scene for the actor.

Mira Nair shares a BTS picture from A Suitable Boy

As a part of the scene, actor Danesh Razvi who will be seen playing the role of Kabir Durrani in the show had to ride a bicycle. So in order for the actor to learn the correct style, Mira in the picture can be seen mounting a bicycle in a male style while shooting for the series in 2019 at Mahmudabad House, Qaiser Bagh, Lucknow.

Showing Kabir how to mount a bicycle, male-style. Shooting #ASuitableBoy

Mahmudabad House, Qaiser Bagh, Lucknow 2019#ASuitableBoy on #Netflix Oct. 23rd.

May you enjoy the ride.

Photo by @Upper_na pic.twitter.com/bIgUX6PUjU — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) October 16, 2020

The filmmaker who recently ringed in her 63rd birthday has received immense appreciation for her film Internationally. The series which was appreciated Internationally was critically acclaimed during the screening at the closing ceremony of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 20. According to reports by Hindustan Times, the screening of the series at TIFF lasted for six hours, covering the entire series produced for BBC, with two intervals of 20-minutes each for those people who were attending the show in person.

The filmmaker who is known for her exemplary storytelling skills was also conferred with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media in September by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The story of A Suitable Boy focuses on the lives of two youngsters seeking personal freedom in a nation experiencing its first flush of independence in the wake of Partition. The attempts of Lata Mehra’s (played by Tanya Maniktala) mother to find a groom for her run parallel to the love affair of Maan Kapoor (Ishaan Khatter) with an older woman, courtesan Saeeda bai (Tabu). In the backdrop is a nation in political and social churn.

