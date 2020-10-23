Mira Nair’s Musical ‘Monsoon Wedding’ To Open In India, Singapore And Dubai In 2021

After the ace filmmaker Mira Nair mesmerized fans with her much-awaited series A Suitable Boy in India, she has another surprise for her fans in store. The new version of Mira’s Monsoon Wedding stage musical will now open in India, followed by Singapore, in 2021. The stage adaptation of Nair’s 2001 Venice Golden Lion-winning film was due to open this summer in the U.K. at the Leeds Playhouse and London’s Roundhouse immediately after, but the spread of the coronavirus pandemic scuppered those plans.

Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding to release in 2021

According to Variety, the filmmaker spoke at a virtual masterclass during the ongoing Busan Film Festival, Nair said that the team has decided to open next year in November 2021. First in India, then followed by Singapore, and Dubai, perhaps, and then bring it to London and the United States. While explaining the story behind the drama series, Mira said that It’s a wonderful musical with music from one of the great composers. She even said that the stage musical has a total of 21 new songs which is very close to the film in spirit, but it’s a stage musical. Mira, at last, said that she had been working on the project very painstakingly for 10-11 years. And since the project is ready, she is just eagerly waiting for the deadly COVID to leave the country so that the stage comedy can open on the big stages.

The filmmaker who is known for her exemplary storytelling skills was also conferred with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media in September by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The story of the latest released series A Suitable Boy focuses on the lives of two youngsters seeking personal freedom in a nation experiencing its first flush of independence in the wake of Partition. The attempts of Lata Mehra’s (played by Tanya Maniktala) mother to find a groom for her run parallel to the love affair of Maan Kapoor (Ishaan Khatter) with an older woman, courtesan Saeeda bai (Tabu). In the backdrop is a nation in political and social churn.

