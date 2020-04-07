Mira Rajput Shares Hilariously Honest 'math' Problem, Leaves Netizens In Splits; See Pic

Even while under lockdown, Mira Rajput's Instagram game is as strong as ever as she shares updates of her activities with her fans. The star wife, has evidently been homeschooling her 3-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor amid self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, on Tuesday, Mira shared an extremely funny and adorable post from one of the schooling sessions which left her followers in splits.

Earlier in the day, Mira shared through her Instagram stories that she had been teaching little Misha a little bit of mathematics with food. She shared a picture of a bowl of peanuts and grams next to a few of each arranged for the math lesson.

Have a look:

Read | Mira Rajput is home-schooling her kids; take a glimpse into how she's doing it

Later, she shared a rib-tickling post with a picture of herself on the bed as she's seen popping the snacks. What made her fans laugh out loud was the caption where she wrote, "Missy caught me eating the math game.". Mira revealed further that little Misha had clicked the photograph, not once but 43 times to catch her mom in the act. She wrote, "There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof.".

Have a look:

Read | Shahid Kapoor turns chef for wife Mira Rajput; actor's cooking leaves Internet stunned

While the post left Mira's followers in splits they also shared all hearts for Misha Kapoor through their comments. Misha's uncle and Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter seemed in awe of her as he wrote, "Missy be 2 steps ahead".

Read | Mira Rajput reveals that her face literally ate breakfast, & it's not what you think

21-day lockdown in India

The lockdown imposed by the government due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has affected the daily routines of the citizens as they have been advised to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the virus.

Read | Mira Rajput shares 'blast from the past' picture, fans confuse her with Misha Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.