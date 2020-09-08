This Day That Year September 7: Rakesh Roshan Talks About 'Krissh 4' And Other News

The hustle and bustle never seem to stop in Bollywood. There are several events that take place during an entire day, making their way to news headlines. Over the years a lot of events have taken place in Bollywood in 2019 and 2018.From Soman Kapoor congratulating Mira Rajput for a baby boy to Saaho’s box office collection breaking records. Here’s all everything that happened on this day in 2019 and 2018.

This day that year, September 7

2019

Rakesh Roshan mentioned he would never direct a film without son Hrithik Roshan

After three successful superhero films with his son, director Rakesh Roshan is all set to start work in Krissh 4. Last year, Rakesh Roshan was asked about the next part of Krissh, to which the director said that nothing has been finalised yet. While speaking to Daily Hunt, he mentioned that he would not direct any film without his son as a lead.

'Saaho' Box Office collection makes a record

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ starrer Saaho released on August 30, last year. Within five days the film crossed the â‚¹100 crore mark, breaking several box-office records and collected â‚¹116 crore in 7 days. According to a tweet by film critic Taran Adarsh, Saaho made an est gross collection of â‚¹350 crores worldwide.

2018

3 movies released on September 7

In 2018, on this day, three Bollywood movies were released. From Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood starrer Paltan to Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu and actor Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan. The film Paltan told a story about the Indian army facing intense battles with the Chinese. Set in Kashmir, the film Laila Majnu starred Ashwin Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. The film Gul Guleiyan starred Manoj Bajpayee.

Sonam Kapoor congratulating Mira Rajput

In 2018, on this day actor Sonam Kapoor and several other actors of Bollywood congratulated Mira Rajput for delivering a Baby Boy. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput delivered a baby boy in September 2018. Sonam Kapoor tweeted and congratulated couple expressing how happy she was for them. Actor Alia Bhatt also congratulated the couple.

