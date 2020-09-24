Shahid Kapoor Inks Multiple Project Deal With Netflix Worth Rs 100 Crores

Shahid Kapoor is joining the OTT brigade. The Udta Punjab actor has reportedly signed a multi-project with streaming giant Netflix. If everything goes well as planned, Shahid Kapoor could be soon making his digital debut after delivering several successful performances on the silver screen.

Shahid Kapoor inks special deal with Netflix

The OTT market is booming in India. During this ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, these platforms have proven to be a boon for film producers and directors. Since the outbreak, theatres have been shut for months and hence many films have been released on these OTT platforms. Many prominent faces in the industry are working with these platforms.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor Shares Goofy Clip On IG, Fans Cannot Stop Laughing

The newest actor to join this bandwagon is none other than Shahid Kapoor. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Shahid Kapoor has signed a special deal with the streaming giant Netflix. This deal entails Shahid Kapoor starring in multiple projects produced by Netflix. Hence, Shahid Kapoor might be soon marking his debut in the digital space. This deal between Shahid Kapoor and Netflix is worth ₹100 crores.

Moreover, Shahid might also star in a concept-driven fiction series under this deal. But further details about this series or a potential Netflix film are still under wraps. Shahid Kapoor’s reps are yet to comment on this report. Even though Shahid might be gearing up for his digital debut, he also working on his next theatrical release.

Also read | Disha Patani To Play The Female In Shahid Kapoor's Next Action Movie 'Yoddha'?

Right before the Coronavirus lockdown began, Shahid Kapoor was shooting for his film Jersey. Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title. In the film, Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cricketer. The film is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. But the Jersey shoot had to be halted because of the pandemic.

Apart from Jersey and highly anticipated Netflix projects, Shahid Kapoor is also in talks to work with Guneet Monga. He has approached by Monga for the Hindi remake of the film Soorarai Pottru. Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Tamil language action film that stars Suriya in the lead role. The film will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor To Star In Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s Action Flick 'Yodha'

Also read | Shahid Kapoor Shares BTS Video From 'Jersey' As He 'can’t Wait To Get Back' To Sets

Image Credit: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.