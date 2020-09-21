Shahid Kapoor Shares Goofy Clip On IG, Fans Cannot Stop Laughing

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram on September 21, 2020, to share a goofy video with his fans. He used an Instagram filter as he pouted-away in front of his camera. Fans have dropped some hilarious comments on the video.

Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram Post

Shahid said “Hi” to his fans in a unique way as he enjoyed himself using the filter and dropping the entertaining snippet for his fans. His fans also typed away happy reactions. But the real comments to look out for were of Shahid’s mom and the banter between him and his brother, Ishaan Khatter. Have a look.

Neelima Azeem cannot wait for her son to play the same character as the video on the big screen. Whereas, Ishaan asked him which role is he preparing for, to which Shahid replied: “Khaali Peeli, Khaali Peeli...!.” Ishaan is to be seen next in Khaali Peeli whereas Shahid has a song with a hookline that starts with Khaali Peeli.

Shahid Kapoor’s videos on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor is fairly active on Instagram and keeps sharing with his fans, selfies, interesting posts and other happenings in his life. The actor, who is to be seen next in the upcoming movie Jersey, recently shared a video from the sets of the movie. The caption to his post said: ''Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey.''

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh in 2019 which garnered him massive love and attention from fans and critics. The movie was a remake of Sandeep Vanga’s Telugu flick Arjun Reddy. Shahid will be seen next in Jersey which is a remake of the Gautam Tinnanuri-directed movie of the same name. Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapoor will be seen together in the movie. The shooting of the film has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shahid has been going through rigorous cricket training sessions for his role in Jersey as the movie revolves around the life of a cricketer. The Padmaavat actor has also signed Yodha recently, which is a Shashank Khaitan-directed action flick.

