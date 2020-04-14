Mira Rajput Is Busy Making 'fun House' With Kids Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is busy these days in building a house along with her children. Mira shared a picture on her Instagram story and gave a sneak-peek of the cardboard house in making.

Mira Rajput building a house with kids

Since the lockdown has begun, Mira is often seen sharing pictures of her daily quarantine tasks. Starting from cooking delicacies for her children, having a math and snacks session and sharing certain throwback pictures with Shahid Kapoor, she has always kept her fans updated with her activities amid lockdown. Recently, Mira shared a picture of a tiny model of a cardboard house she is building with her two munchkins Zain and Misha. Though the house is incomplete, it seems that the mother is busy keeping her children entertained and engrossed in such activities.

Mira Rajput enjoys snacks and math with kids

Apart from this, Mira also shared a picture on Instagram which was clicked by none other than her little daughter Misha who captured her mother while she was trying to eat away the snacks that were meant to be used while teaching mathematics to the kids. Mira while sharing the picture, mentioned that Misha took at least 43 pictures of Mira where she can be seen gobbling the snacks between teaching her children.

As soon as Mira uploaded the picture, several family members and friends stormed the comment section with their hilarious take on the video. The first one to do so was Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter who wrote that Misha would be two steps ahead of her mother in this.

