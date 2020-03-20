Mira Rajput Requests Paid Leaves For Staff, Says 'protect Those Who Take Care Of You'

As the world has been hit by the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone is taking the utmost precautions to remain safe. Many celebrities are urging fans to be safe and take precautions. While Bollywood stars are sharing concern, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts.
On March 18, Mira Kapoor's photos on her Instagram story made quite some noise. Shahid Kapoor's wife took to her social media handles to request for paid leaves for the staff that doesn't live with you. Here's what her request says.
“Just a thought. Give early paid leave to the staff that doesn't live with you. They live month to month. They may also need to buy supplies. And you will do your own bit to decongest the public transport system. Let them go back to their villages and spend time with their families. Protect those that take care of you. #BeKind.”
Mira Rajput's Instagram remains updated, as she does not fail to post about her personal and professional whereabouts. In her next Instagram story, Mira Rajput has another request for the company HRs. Take a look.
"Let your HR know- 3. State govtsto enforce work from home for all private secotr employees except those in emergency service"
#CoronaStopKaroNa— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020
My Appeal in my Style
Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd
There are so many other things to stock up on right now. ❤️ Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/QhDi4ITDqF— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020
