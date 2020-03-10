Mira Rajput Celebrates Holi With A Twist, Gives Shahid A Special Mention With This Gesture

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrated the Festival of colours with a twist. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture where she was seen flaunting her husband's initials written on her neck with bright Holi colours. She captioned the post, “Love life in technicolor.” Mira can be seen wearing a multicolored shirt and dark glasses in the picture, which has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. “This is love,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Salman Khan?” jokingly asked another. With several likes and comments on the post, it has become everyone's favourite!

READ: Mira Rajput Shares Quirky Photos Of Sister Priya Tulshan On Her Birthday

Mira celebrates Holi with a twist

READ: Mira Rajput Shares Blurred Moment With Shahid Kapoor; His Adorable Comment Steals Hearts

However, Rajput is not the only one who is celebrating the Festival of colours with pomp and cheer. Several celebs & socialities are basking in the festive spirit and are celebrating the Holi in full zest. Social media is full of photos of fun, dance, and frolic. Fraternity members in the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Bappi Lahri and many others posted photos and received a big thumbs up from fans and followers.

READ: Shahid Kapoor Lifts His Wife Mira Rajput In His Arms In This Adorable Throwback Video

Other stars also conveyed their greetings to fans and enjoyed together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted pictures from the burning of the Holika, the day before. Priyanka Chopra was delighted to take her husband Nick Jonas for his first Holi celebrations. In several pictures and videos, the two were seen having the time of their lives. See the pics below-

READ: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Whopping Net Worth Will Shock You; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.