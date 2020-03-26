Mira Rajput Posts An Unseen Pic Of Her Wedding Ceremony; Says She 'misses The Moment'

Mira Rajput and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor got married back in July of 2015. Now, five years later, Mira Rajput shared an unseen photo from her wedding Haldi ceremony. In the caption, Mira Rajput mentioned that she wanted to go down memory lane and reminisce about her wedding ceremony.

Mira Rajput shares an unseen photo from her wedding celebrations

Above is the photo that was shared online by Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput. In the caption for the picture, she states that she is going down memory lane. She then mentions that it is the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly onto one’s heart. Mira Rajput then claims that she is missing the company and is feeling nostalgic about the wedding ceremony.

In the photo, Mira Rajput is wearing a yellow kurta that has heavy floral jewellery tied to it. She is also sporting bridal bangles and is pretending to cry during her Haldi ceremony. Mira Rajput's elder sister, Noor Wadhwani, is also present in the photo and is holding her daughter in her arms. The picture depicts Noor talking to her sister while she gets ready for her upcoming wedding.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput's husband, Shahid Kapoor, is set to feature in the upcoming sports drama film, Jersey. The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was also the director of the original film.

Shahid Kapoor will play the role of the lead character, Arjun, who was played by Telugu superstar Nani in the original movie. The Hindi remake of Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020, and will also star Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Mohan Kapoor, Rohan Shah and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles.

