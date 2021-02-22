Mira Rajput Kapoor Shares What Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi Sent As Wedding Return Gift

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza's wedding to boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi was the talk of the town recently. The pictures from her wedding festivities surfaced on the internet as well. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have also handed out the return wedding gifts to those who were in attendance to the tight-knit affair. On February 22, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Dia Mirza's wedding gift.

Mira Rajput shares a picture of Dia Mirza's wedding return gift

It is a well-known fact that Dia is an environmentalist and always makes sure she promotes the value of eco-friendliness. In view of this, it can be seen that Mira received a potted plant by Dia. The plant was kept in a basket full of yellow flowers. A note also accompanied the gift. In the caption of the story, Mira has congratulated Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on their union and also tagged the former.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding

Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav on February 15 in an intimate ceremony. Only close friends and family were in attendance at the wedding festivities. The wedding was also talked about as the decorations done at the venue were eco-friendly and a female priest was invited to conduct the rituals. Dia also shared the official pictures from her wedding wherein she is seen donning a red wedding ensemble and Vaibhav is looking dapper in white over-alls. Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and has been dating Dia for over a year. He was previously married to a yoga instructor named Sunaina Rekhi.

A sneak-peek into Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor is an avid social media user and often keeps her fans and followers updated on her whereabouts. Her husband Shahid also is frequently spotted on her Instagram feed. She recently shared a picture with Shahid wherein only the silhouettes of the couple can be seen. From the picture, it is seen that Mira is leaning on Shahid's shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, "Warm fuzzy feeling".

On Shahid Kapoor's work front

The actor recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming sports drama film titled Jersy. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telegu film which goes by the same name. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor and is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

