As Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che Completes 8 Yrs, Here's What He'd Said About It

Coming of age film Kai Po Che on Monday completed eight years since its release on 22nd February 2013. Kai Po Che was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. This film marked the on-screen debut of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the film, actors Rajkummar Rao & Amit Sadh also starred as main leads. It was a tale of three friends based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Three Mistakes of Life. Kai Po Che is a Gujarati term that means 'I have cut' referring to the kite flying battles that are a feature of the state's harvest festival Uttrayan.

Kai Po Che was quite pivotal in both Sushant Singh's and Abhishek Kapoor's careers. On the eighth anniversary of his film, Abhishek recalled his journey stating, “I feel that you got to have a conviction in your story to do justice to it. There’s a certain intent with which you set out to make a movie, and before everything else comes your faith in what you’re out to say. I just happened to fall in love with the story,” He remembered Sushant scene from the “It was a scene where he teaches the students about knocking the bat and I could gauge from the body language that he had just sunk his teeth into this character,” and said got convinced about his acting genius. He later added, “I really miss him and every time I realize I can’t reach him anymore, it leaves me disturbed”.

This film was set against the backdrop of the Gujarat earthquake & riots testing the friendship of three friends played by Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh. In the film's making-of video, Sushant recalled how he molded and immersed himself in playing the role of Ishaan, a failed cricketer “I’ve been thinking about Ishaan 90 percent of the time, for the past four months. Nowadays, it seems that I’ve started living and thinking like him. It is not that it happened because of this reason or that reason. It just happened”.

He further commented about his character “My character of Ishaan is a cricketer, impulsive, transparent, and not a hypocrite. So you’ll find very less people like him who are clean at heart. He’s a very interesting character and I loved playing him.”

Sushant Singh died last year on June 14, 2020. Sushant started his journey working as a background dancer and then entered Bollywood with Kai Po Che, after having a small stint in television shows. In 2018, Sushant re-collaborated with Abhishek Kapoor in Kedarnath, which marked the acting debut of Sara Ali Khan.

