Sonakshi Sinha's Most Memorable Scenes With Shahid Kapoor From 'R... Rajkumar'

R… Rajkumar stars Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. This action romance film is directed by Prabhu Deva, who also makes a cameo appearance in a song. R…Rajkumar revolves around Romeo Rajkumar (Kapoor), an aimless young man, who falls in love with Chanda (Sinha). After impressing her, he has to face Shivraj, a rival drug baron, who wants to marry Chanda against her will.

Released in 2013, this movie garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It was declared "average" at the box office. We have compiled some of the best scenes of Sonakshi Sinha from the film that you must watch:

Best scenes of Sonakshi Sinha from R…Rajkumar

1. Rajkumar stalks Chanda

While Chanda is driving, her friend expresses her fondness for Rajkumar. But Chanda reveals that he has been trying to impress her for a long time. Suddenly, he comes in front of the car. This infuriates Chanda, who stops the car, gets out and yells at him. She boasts about people willing to marry her and pokes fun at his height. To get back at her, he talks about her weight. He tells that he loves her before getting hit by a truck. Not severely hurt, he gets up and repeats the same thing before leaving.

2. Rajkumar meets her at saree shop

Shivraj (Sonu Sood) takes Chanda to buy her new sarees. However, she is unwilling and misses Rajkumar, who appears there suddenly. He tries to escape with Chanda and goes to the changing room with her. After she dresses up, the duo clicks a selfie, and Chanda gives a peck on his cheek. Shivraj, who is passing by, hears the kissing sound and sees Rajkumar. But the latter flees. An annoyed Shivraj follows him.

3. Rajkumar tries to kill Manik Parmar

Rajkumar sneaks in Manik Parmar’s house to kill him. Before he planned to do anything, he gets to know that Chanda is his niece. Moreover, he receives a phone call that Parmar’s arch-enemy has asked to abort their mission. Therefore, Rajkumar gladly follows Chanda to her room, while she is unaware. She angrily asks him to leave. But he refuses to do so until she speaks politely.

