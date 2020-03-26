Shahid Kapoor fans are excited to watch him in his upcoming Jersey remake. Recently, the actor held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One of the questions asked was about his next film after Jersey, where the actor specified that his next film will be in the action genre.

Shahid Kapoor expected to be seen in an action film post-Jersey remake

Currently, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey remake has been stalled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Shahid Kapoor is practising self-quarantine and is enjoying his free time with his family. Shahid Kapoor took this opportunity to reconnect with his fans on Instagram and have a little Q&A session with them.

Fans were delighted by this gesture and asked several questions to the actor. A fan asked Shahid Kapoor about his next film after the Jersey remake, to which Shahid said that the next film after Jersey will be an action film. Fans were excited to watch this response from Shahid. The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and therefore fans asked him about his next film with her.

Shahid mentioned that he would do a film with her when Kiara Advani has the dates. Fans loved the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh and since then, the two actors have been praised for their onscreen performance. Previously in another post, Shahid Kapoor urged his fans to stay indoors and indulge in various activities while at home. He mentioned that each and everyone can make a difference by simply staying within one's house with their family. He also mentioned that they are all in this together and hence they need to spread good vibes.

