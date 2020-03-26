The Debate
Rashmika Mandanna Rejected Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Remake For THIS Reason

Regional Indian Cinema

Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed in an interview with a publication on why did she reject the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey remake. Read on to know more.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
rashmika mandanna

It is not a hidden fact that fans were extremely excited when the Hindi remake of Jersey was announced. The makers roped in Shahid Kapoor as the male protagonist and the shooting began in full swing. The original Telugu film which released in the year 2019, starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.



The Jersey remake stars Mrunal Thakur alongside Shahid Kapoor

Fans were also left wondering who will be the main female lead of the film. However, rumours died down when Mrunal Thakur was roped in to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in the film. But according to media reports, the movie was earlier offered to South sensation Rashmika Mandanna but the actor went on to reject the film.



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Rashmika Mandanna revealed why did she reject the Jersey remake

Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication about why did she turn the film down. Rashmika Mandanna added that she was getting all the opportunities due to the choices she made until now in her film career. Rashmika Mandanna also said that she does not think that the choice of rejecting the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey remake would be a bad choice. 



Rashmika Mandanna hinted that there would have been a need for her to invest in the Jersey remake a lot as an actor. Rashmika Mandanna also added that the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey remake is a very realistic film. Rashmika Mandanna went on to say that she rejected the Jersey remake as she wants to do only commercial films for the time being. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

Rashmika Mandanna added that she did not want to sign up to the Shahid Kapoor starrer and end up not doing justice to it. Rashmika Mandanna also added that whenever she is a part of a film, it is because of the need to 'give in to the film.' Rashmika also added that she does not wish to be laidback in a movie. 



 

 

First Published:

